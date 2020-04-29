ND ranchers react to President Donald Trump's executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meat and poultry processing facilities open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order uses the Defense Protection Act to classify meat processing plants as critical infrastructures.

This action came after outbreaks were identified in processing plants.

Livestock producers are saying this was the right step to get the cattle industry’s economy headed in the right direction.

Meat and poultry packing plants are remaining open and North Dakota ranchers are excited about it.

Cattle Rancher Dan Rorvig said, "As a producer no we're, we're happy to see this, we're happy to see that the president understands the significance of this industry and how it affects all the producers and all the consumers."

An Agriculture expert said it's important facilities get back to work but they have concerns.

North Dakota Farmers Union president Mark Watne said, "I think if the administration was aggressively trying to solve this issue in the short term, rather than force everybody back in that big plant, you, you do it safely as possible."

The USDA said it will continue to work with its partners across the federal government to ensure employee safety to maintain this essential industry.

Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls South Dakota shut down its plant earlier this month after state health officials confirmed more than 200 COVID-19 cases are related to the plant, most of which involved Smithfield employees.

