ND man charged after starting car on fire near gas pumps, court documents say

A Fairmount, N.D. man is behind bars after allegedly starting a car on fire near gas pumps on Monday in Wahpeton.

Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Prochnow is charged with one felony count of endangering by fire or explosion.

Court documents say Wahpeton Police were called to Econo Foods parking lot for a man who had started a car on fire in the parking lot. Officers found Prochnow sitting inside the vehicle with a fire burning outside the rear door.

Documents say staff from Econo Foods tried to extinguish the fire earlier, but told officers Prochnow was limiting their efforts.

Officers observed a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid, as well as other flammable items near the fire.

Officers say where the vehicle was parked at the time Prochnow set the vehicle on fire was in close proximity to people who were pumping gas.