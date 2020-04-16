N.D. looks to open economy before N.Y.

With the president unveiling his plan on how to reopen state economies, the question becomes how does it apply to each individual state?

That boils down to it being a step-by-step protocol on how to open up the individualistic sectors of the economy.

However, there are no specific dates for when these different steps are to take place. And the president took a different tone from the past few days; this time saying that the governors will get to call their own shots.

“We're not looking at the calendar. We have to look at, again, look at the health care capacity, can we protect our elders, do we have the new standard operating procedures, can we get broad based testing in, can we do the contact tracing? I mean, those are the muscles we have to build in order to be excellent at reopening,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Despite the governor wanting to follow the data rather than the calendar, there is one day that lines up with both the federal guidance and the state guidance: May 1.

There are some States that are planning on taking regional approaches to various state economies and reopening of various sectors. In the Midwest, the governor said he’s been talking to Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, and others.

He also said that he’s learning from other states on how to apply their logic to North Dakota.

“There's risk with reopening because this virus hasn't gone away, has not gone away. We've slowed it down with all the actions we've taken, but it is still there and it's still deadly,” Burgum said.

When talking about learning from other states, there is one thing to keep in mind: there are states that have already seen a spike in cases that have economic restrictions last longer than that of North Dakota's, and the governor said that we should still expect one or even two surges in the coming months.

So, when we asked the governor how learning from other states applies to a state that has yet to even see their first surge, he said that North Dakota's numbers are so low because his office has been acting quickly by learning from those other states.

