ND hospitals treating COVID-19 patients with plasma

Hospitals in North Dakota have started a new treatment method for critical cases of COVID-19 as part of a national clinical trial led by mayo clinic.

COVID-19 patients across the country have been receiving plasma transfusions. North Dakota is now doing the same.

So far, CHI St. Alexius treated three patients with plasma on Saturday and Sanford Health treated one patient with plasma on Monday.

The CHI patients were all on ventilators before the treatments and two out of the three no longer need ventilators to breathe.

"Essentially, we're taking blood products-- in this case the plasma of folks that have had the disease before and have recovered-- and now their blood contains antibodies to fight the disease," said CHI St. Alexius Hospital Director and Critical Care Medicine Director Dr. J'Patrick Fahn.

Patients with COVID-19 can be treated with plasma from recovered patients if they meet a certain criteria.

However, meeting the criteria doesn't necessarily mean they can be treated.

North Dakota doesn't have a supply of plasma due to the lower number of recovered patients in our state.

Due to this, health care providers are asking North Dakotans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

To donate plasma, you can call the American Red Cross or your primary care physician.

