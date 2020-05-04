ND gyms reopen following health safety guidelines

Gyms are among the many high-contact businesses allowed to reopen.

Out of all the businesses set to reopen, gyms and fitness centers have some of the most health-safety requirements they must follow.

Your News Leader spoke with the owner of Verge Fitness who said the plan made it easy for them to get up and running.

Like many physical trainers, Angela Petron had to move her classes online during the pandemic.

"That's been very different for our members. They've really been enjoying it. Us coaches and instructors have been enjoying it and being creative and doing the best that we can," said Verge Fitness Manager Angela Petron.

Now, Petron is taking her classes outside to adhere to state and CDC set guidelines.

But that's not the only change Verge fitness has made after reopening.

"What the governor gave out, that was so easy to follow. They did a really great job with just having the instructions very simple. We had our meeting and we went through it. And we just designed the gym from exactly what they said," said Owner Aaron Moos.

You can expect to be questioned when walking in.

The center has also marked the floor with x's six feet apart.

Certain machines are taped off to maintain social distance.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is reserved for high-risk members only.

And, clients can only work out an hour at a time.

"Everybody has shown great respect as far as staying distanced, making sure to wipe down their equipment before and after. Everybody's so excited to see each other again. We've all been in this together," said Petron.

Staff says some changes have brought gym members closer together.

Moos says the gym plans to slowly reopen other areas of the center once more guidelines come out.