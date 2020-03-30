ND gas prices 15 cents below national average

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in North Dakota fell 10 cents in the past week.

At $1.86, Monday's statewide average is 15 cents below the national average of $2.01.

Currently, 29 states have an average below $2.

The national average is likely to fall below $2 tomorrow for the first time since March 2016.

A pandemic-fueled collapse in demand for gas, coupled with a 65-percent decline in oil prices, will continue to push fuel prices lower in the coming weeks, according to AAA.

Across North Dakota, 92 percent of gas stations are selling gas for less than $2. Nearly one-fourth of stations have a price below $1.75. One year ago the statewide average was $2.59.