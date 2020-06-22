ND election director confident in state's mail-in ballots

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning, “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations (sic) history - unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!”

This is despite voting records showing Trump has himself used mail-in ballots to vote in the past.

North Dakota just held its first ever all mail-in election two weeks ago.

Brian Newby, the state’s election director, says he's confident the safeguards in place to prevent fraud led to a safe, accurate vote.

Just like in-person voting, the only way to get a ballot is to prove you have an acceptable ID.

For mail-in voting, your signature also must match on your application and your ballot.

He says for both in-person and mail-in voting, it's important to ensure those who want to vote can, but those who vote are who they say they are.

“You have the identification, we've compared signatures, so I wouldn't say it's totally fail-proof on either side, but in both cases, you have existing processes to allow for the capture of integrity of voters,” said Newby.

Newby says he's confident in North Dakota’s election results.

He says, however, any political debate in the election process is bad for the country.

He says he wants to make sure everybody is confident they'll be able to vote, and their vote will count.

