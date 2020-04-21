ND drone company joins in fight against COVID-19

Pilots for a Grand Forks company called SkySkopes are using drones to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The company president says the drones can deliver supplies to hospitals, check for fevers in people from the sky, and sanitize playground equipment.

The company is working with the University of North Dakota’s medical school, its Center for Innovation, North Dakota State University and Grand Forks County.

“Drones have been proven, the world over, to be effective tools against the virus,” said Matt Dunlevy, president and CEO. “I really like to the coalition that we've got here in North Dakota, all of these entities coming together for a common cause.”

Dunlevy says SkySkopes already uses unmanned aerial systems in the oil patch. He says the company can ramp up coronaviruscombat operations in McKenzie and Ward counties, but they need the right permits from and communication with federal as well as local leaders.