ND doubles record case day

Ninty cases of coronavirus were discovered in North Dakota Saturday; many of them stemming to the outbreak at a manufacturing plant in Grand Forks.

LM Power in just the past few days has seen 110 cases of coronavirus. The plant is shut down and being cleaned, but hundreds of their workers are being tested and sent home for at least the next 14 days. Gov.Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) said that there is nothing that the state could have done to prevent this outbreak.

"The number of potential transmission able moments gets to be, you multiply people times potential other people they see times places they've been, it would be really really challenging. To sort of say, hey, we're going to prevent that,” Burgum said.

Following the outbreak, the governor has not expanded executive orders nor business closures.

In fact, the Department of Homeland Security designated the plant as critical. Meaning that any executive order that the governor could have given to close more businesses, this plant would have been exempted from that order.

So the governor is sticking to recommendations and asking employers to continue to follow safety guidelines.

“There's a lot of economic incentive for any manufacturer to make sure that they're doing all the very best practices in terms of keeping their employees safe and healthy. Not overly concerned about compliance, at those right now, because of the strong economic incentive they have to comply,” Burgum said.

So what's next for the plant?

While the workers are quarantining and isolating, a rapid response team is in a Grand Forks and are awaiting more test results.

Now despite the outbreaks, the governor said that his strategy is working and they're doing exactly what they want to do.

