ND construction firm receives $1.28 billion border wall contract

North Dakota construction firm, Fisher Sand and Gravel, has received a nearly $1.28 billion border wall contract, the single-largest contract awarded yet.

Last year, the company was not approved to bid on border wall contracts.

Once they became eligible, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders said they secured the contract by offering the lowest bid for the area.

The project estimates to cost an average of more than $30 million per mile, which would build about 42 miles of border wall through southern Arizona.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders said the price is higher than previous contracts because of the complex terrain in the area, including mountains and water crossings.

Requests from President Trump to paint the border wall black have also increased costs.

