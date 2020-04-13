ND colleges, universities will soon receive first wave of COVID-19 recovery funds

North Dakota Colleges and Universities will soon receive the first wave of COVID-19 recovery funds through the Department of Education.

Over $11 million went to eighteen colleges across the state.

This federal funding will be used to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students which will cover expenses such as course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care and childcare.

Bismarck State College has some ideas on how they want to distribute their funds.

BSC President Larry Skogen said: "Number one priority is the students that were most disrupted by the move to the virtual campus, that would be students that were leaving on campus. Number two those that can demonstrate the greatest need. You know relating to eligible expenses, you know student cost of attendance and materials."

Bismarck State College is starting the process to receive these funds by filling out the grant's paperwork.

BSC hopes to have the money in students hands within the next couple of weeks.

