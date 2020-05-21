ND Veteran Cemetery's Memorial Day ceremony to be livestreamed

The North Dakota Veteran Cemetery's Memorial Day ceremony will remember the fallen through a livestream service this year because of COVID-19.

Following the guidelines set by the Veteran Administration cemetery staff ask that you view this year’s ceremony from the safety of your home.

The livestream will feature the ceremony's typical rituals like the Cannon Salute and the Army National Guard Flyover.

In order to follow the VA’s safety guidelines the placement of flags on graves and the 21 Gun Salute will not be held this year.

North Dakota Veteran Cemetery’s Director Pemela Helbling-Schafer said: "Due to COVID-19 we obviously are going to have to change things up a little bit. And, instead of canceling the program like a lot of the other veteran cemeteries have done we wanted to still do something, and so instead of them coming out to the program like they're used to doing, we're going to come to them this year."

The live stream will begin at noon central time on Memorial Day and can be viewed at: https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/

