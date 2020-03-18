ND Tourism affected by COVID-19

The North Dakota Tourism Department, like all industries and businesses, has taken a hit due to the spread of COVID-19.

Sara Otte Coleman, the director of tourism and marketing for the state, says call numbers are slightly down for tourism opportunities since last year. Online traffic is down as well.

According to the department, everything ranging from hotels and restaurant to downtown Main Street business's has seen loses because of the COVID-19, but they are trying to keep hope alive.

Otte Coleman said: "We want to continue to provide, you know, some good news and some inspiration for future travels. So we are continuing to highlight you know the advantages of trips to North Dakota and hopefully this will all end soon and we can return back to normal travel patterns."

Otte Coleman says the office will update all event cancellations and park closings on their website: https://www.ndtourism.com/

