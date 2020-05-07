ND Stockmen's Association offers reward in cattle butchering cases

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association is offering a standing cash reward of up to $14,000 in an investigation into recent reports of cattle butchering in Dunn and McKenzie Counties.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction “of any person stealing, butchering, or shooting cattle, horses or mules within the state of North Dakota.”

The NDSA is advising livestock producers to keep a close eye on herds, monitor head count, and report suspicious activity to authorities.

Anyone with information can also call the NDSA at (701) 223-2522.

Tips can remain anonymous.

