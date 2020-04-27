ND Shopping Angels are Here to help

There's a new program to help people who can't get to the grocery store during this pandemic.

Shopping Angels is a volunteer program that started in Nevada, and has quickly spread across the country, including North Dakota.

Volunteers will shop for those who need help.

Recipients pay for the items when they are delivered.

Angels are required to wear masks and gloves and are not allowed inside clients' homes.

North Dakota's state coordinator says it's a good way to help others during this uncertain time.

“It may take only an hour or so of a person's time, but it means so much to the person receiving the services.” Said Angela Faith, North Dakota's state coordinator.

To learn more, volunteer or ask for help, visit Shopping Angels North Dakota on Facebook, or email shoppingangelsND@gmail.com.

