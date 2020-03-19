ND Red Cross remains active despite closed offices

When disaster strikes the Red Cross provides vital services to the victims.

The Red Cross in North Dakota has closed down its offices in response to health advisories, but they are still active. If volunteers are being sent to work they have some extra screening to get through. In the event of an emergency, like a fire, staff will interview those affected over the phone rather than in person, and still provide financial assistance and other programs to the victims.

"We do want to let people know that those services are still happening, and if you need Red Cross assistance absolutely give us a call cause there are ways that we can still help," said Gretchen Hjelmstad, communications officer.

Staff wanted to highlight that the Red Cross does not provide testing for COVID-19.

