N.D. National Guard using virtual recruiting during COVID-19 restrictions

North Dakota National Guard is taking on a new recruiting identity with the coronavirus crisis.

Technical Sgt. Keith Hess says that social media means even more since the virus concerns came about, helping the National Guard be where it's needed.

"It's not always just out there doing the job, sometimes we're doing the other things with the community. Being there for the state and the community, that's one of the main jobs of the Air Guard in the state of North Dakota," said Hess.

Hess added like many organizations, the National Guard is doing the best it can in an evolving situation.