ND National Guard prepares for flood season

The North Dakota National Guard is getting ready for flood season.

Soldiers are holding flood response exercises this week.

The Joint Operations Command at Fraine Barracks was drilling possible situations, giving them a chance to practice with other state departments

"Our goal within the North Dakota National Guard is to be always ready, always there, and to be at our best when we have the worst days out in North Dakota. So we're here to make sure we're trained, ready, and leaning forward in the event that something would happen across the state," said Lt. Col. Robert Bohl, domestic operations deputy director.

The drill will run through the weekend.

