ND National Guard helping recruits get to training safely

The North Dakota National Guard is continuing to help the North Dakota Departments of Health and Emergency Services in any requested capacity.

Staff Sergeant James Kenney says the Guard is safely looking for any help they can get during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We're definitely looking to make sure they get to basic training as soon as possible so it doesn't impact any of their future plans. Individuals are coming to us looking for that opportunity. Anybody that wants to help that opportunity to not only serve, but serve their community and their state," Kenney said.

Recruiters have needed to reach out via phone calls, social media, and emails due to the coronavirus.

