ND Human Services offering assistance with heating bills during pandemic

Leadership with North Dakota Human Services want to get the word out about ways to get help paying your heat bill in light of the impact of the current pandemic.

The department already has a regular heat assistance program which expires at the end of May.

They want to remind people to also apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally-funded resource that helps with ongoing heating costs and immediate needs year round.

It will also pay unpaid heating up to 90 days before the date a household applies for help.

North Dakota Human Service Economic Assistance Division Director Michele Gee said the program should give residents some relief.

“With the time that we are dealing with right now, a lot of people are facing economic hardships, So programs like the LIHEAP program can really offer assistance to families during this time,” said Gee.

Both homeowners and renters can apply. The deadline to submit an application is May 31.

For more information on qualifications and how to apply visit the North Dakota Human Services website attached to this story.

