ND Health Department receives $85 million for coronavirus efforts

The North Dakota Emergency Commission is allocating more than $85 million in CARES Act money to the state Health Department to keep up with virus testing.

State health leaders say that assistance will be essential moving forward.

State health leaders say laboratories need about 140 positions, with at least 56 of those being full-time employees, in order to sustain their workload.

They say they have been able to bring people in who were either furloughed or had their hours reduced from other labs.

But once those labs go back to work as normal, the state lab could lose those workers.

State health leaders say the Emergency Commission's funding will help them be competitive during the hiring process. But other issues, like simply having enough space in the lab, would need to be solved as well.

“So we've got these three temporary laboratories in the back parking lot that are housing instruments because we have no room in the lab for these instruments with their large footprint,” said Director of the Division of Disease Control Kirby Kruger.

Kruger says the most possible solution for the time being could involve turning office spaces into functional laboratories.

The Division of Disease Control says they'll be working on improving disease surveillance, data collection, and contact tracing interviews.

