ND Game & Fish holds second online advisory meeting Tuesday

The second of a two-night online advisory board meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the North Dakota Game & Fish Department's web site.

The forum takes place in the spring and fall and gives outdoors enthusiasts a chance to learn about their interests from experienced members of the department.

"The first meeting] was very informative. Issues from wildlife to fisheries, anything that has to do with the outdoors. You can type in some live comments and the Game & Fish biologist and professionals will answer your questions," said Minot outreach biologist Greg Gullickson, North Dakota Game & Fish Department.

To learn more information, visit the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's web site and search "Advisory Board."

