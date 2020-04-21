ND Forest Service crew says next 10 days will be the worst for wildfires

The North Dakota Forest Service has issued red flag warning for parts of Western North Dakota.

Firefighters say the next 10 days could be the worst for wildfire breakouts.

A group of men working for the forest service are stationed in Bowman ready to fight any outbreaks that happen around the state during the wildfire season.

This group of men got to Bowman in January to being fuel mitigation.

That's when they clear out areas and burn piles of trees to prevent future fires from becoming catastrophic.

"We're seeing higher temperatures compared to last year, and with the high gusting winds behind it, it can push wildfires a lot more aggressively," said Hunter Noon, Squad Boss for the Forest Service.

The team steps up to help when rural fire departments get overwhelmed.

"If a fire were to get so out of control that it goes beyond local capacity for them to handle, we would come into play as an assist to help them out with that fire," said Aubrey Davis, Outreach and Education Manager for the Forrest Service.

Crew members say the weather this spring is acting similarly to how it did in 2017, when the grassland on the western edge of the state caught fire, burning more than 5,000 acres.

"The next ten days or so, there's going to be some high winds and fire danger, and we can probably see the same effects that we saw then," said Noor.

Forest service’s say many of the fires that start around this time are caused by out of control brush burning, and lawn care.

"Even though were all really excited to get outside, maybe lawn care is something that can postponed for the next few weeks as were looking at high winds, dry grass and ready fuel that can burn extremely fast," said Davis.

Crew members in Bowman say they're geared up, waiting for their call to help...

"Typically we just wait until, we get called, We always stay prepared so we're able to respond," said Noor.

To knock down fires before they get to communities front doors.

The 12-man crew is currently staying at an apartment complex in Bowman to stay quarantined away from the public and their families--in order to stay healthy to do their job.

