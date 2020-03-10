ND Emergency Commission votes to accept $6 million federal funds for COVID-19 response

The North Dakota Emergency Commission has voted to accept $6 million in federal funds to help the state contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The North Dakota Department of Health requested the money from the CDC following last week's emergency bill signed by President Trump.

Most of the money, $3.2 million will be spent on personal protective equipment and supplies for health care workers.

The state also plans to use nearly $2 million to fund assisting agencies, such as the National Guard and Emergency Services, along with public health units and hospitals.

Two hundred thousand dollars has been budgeted for testing and another $700,000 for salaries for those working overtime during the health emergency.

