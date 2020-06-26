ND Department of Commerce offering new grant program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce developed the Economic Resiliency Grant Program to help businesses with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

The Budget Section approved $69 million for the program.

Applicants may qualify to receive grant funding of up $50,000.

The money should be used to help the business mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"It's to inspire confidence for consumers to return back to the market place, to reduce the spread of COVID. It's to ensure maximum productivity in white collar, manufacturing, retail and other environments," said Director of Economic Development James Leiman.

The Economic Resiliency Grant is set to open July 24. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first serve basis.

To apply, you can visit www.NDCommerce.com.

