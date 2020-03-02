ND Delegation reacts to agreement with Taliban

The longest war in U.S. history could soon be coming to an end.

An agreement to end conflict with the Taliban in Afghanistan was signed on Saturday.

The Afghanistan Withdrawal Deal ensures the U.S. and allied forces will leave five bases, remove more than 4,000 soldiers in three to four months, and then will have 14 months to remove the remaining 8,600.

The North Dakota delegation said they look forward to the improved international relations that the deal could make. Including the prospect of ending the war.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said, "I look forward to monitoring the agreement from my position on the Senate Armed Services Committee and working with the Administration to hold the Taliban accountable to what they have agreed to."

But, many still have reservations about making a deal with longtime adversaries.

"We also continue to be concerned about the Taliban's commitment to peace and to the threat of resurgent terrorist movements in Afghanistan like al Qaeda and ISIS," said Sen John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said: "We need to be aware of what's going on. But also at the same time, we can't continue to, I mean, put our troops in somewhere for 20 years with no real end in sight without having realistic and logistic goals.”

This deal doesn't end the war in Afghanistan nor is it a ceasefire. However, the deal does lay a framework for an eventual long-term withdrawal agreement.