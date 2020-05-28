ND Country Fest still on track

Events such as the North Dakota State Fair have been canceled across the state due to COID-19 but ND Country Fest is still on track to start July 9.

Photo Courtesy: ND Country Fest Facebook

Organizers say they are following state and CDC guidelines for the safest festival possible as well as limiting section capacities. With a focus on educating attendees they're hoping an expanded venue size, from 4.5 to 7 acres will help enable social distancing.

“It gives everybody plenty of room to spread out which is roughly right about 28 square feet per person,” said Country Fest Organizer Luke Schfer.

Last year's ND Country Fest brought in over 21,000 festival goers and projections have them on track to meet last year's number.

