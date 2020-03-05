ND Board of Higher Education candidates

North Dakota State School Superintendent, Kirsten Baesler, has released a list of 14 candidates who applied for an opening on the state Board of Higher Education.

The board has been one member short since January after Dan Traynor resigned.

The 14 candidates are:

--Gaylynn Becker, Bismarck, retired classroom teacher, principal, school counselor and assistant director at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction

--Danita Bye, Stanley, business adviser to small- and medium-sized businesses in science, technology, engineering, manufacturing and medical device industries

--Ellen Chaffee, Bismarck, governance consultant and former president of Mayville State and Valley City State universities

--Charles DeMakis, Minot, attorney and owner of DeMakis Law PLLC of Minot

--Bruce Gjovig, Grand Forks, retired founder and chief executive officer of the Center for Innovation at the University of North Dakota

--Ian Grande, Bismarck, assistant principal and English teacher at Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck

--Perry Lubbers, Casselton, retired supply executive for Trail King Industries and the Bobcat Co.

--Douglas Nordby, Watford City, optometrist and owner of Nordby Vision Center of Watford City

--Taylor D. Olson, Williston, attorney, Furuseth, Olson and Evert PC of Williston

--June “JuniKae” Randall, Grand Forks, television producer and founder/chief executive officer of Circle of Nations Publishing of Grand Forks

--Cody Severson, Fargo, executive director of Community Uplift Program/Harbor Health Clinic of Fargo

--Jonathan Sickler, Grand Forks, chief legal officer of Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services Inc. of Grand Forks

--Michael R. Smith, Bismarck, retired college professor and school teacher, principal, coach and vocational trainer

--Joseph Wetch Jr., Fargo, partner and vice president of the Serkland Law Firm of Fargo

The committee will meet on March 16 to choose three finalists to send to Gov. Burgum for consideration.