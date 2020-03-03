ND Approved to test for coronavirus

Doctors say nine people have died from coronavirus in the United States, all in Washington state. In North Dakota the State Health Department can now test for COVID-19, the new coronavirus strain, following validation through the CDC.

The number of North Dakotans under observation is down from 14 to 2.

Gov. Doug Burgum said: "It is highly likely that COVID-19 will spread to North Dakota in the near future. However, he and state health officials added at a press conference this afternoon that the likelihood of someone in North Dakota getting the virus is low.

The Centers for Disease Control gave state leaders testing kits that'll be available for free to those who qualify. However, state health department leaders haven't tested anyone yet. Results for these tests takes four to five hours. Burgum said the state is focused on stopping the spread.

"Local and individual decision making determines the spread of this. This is not something the federal government can come in and fight this battle in each community or in each health facility. It's going to be about what local businesses and schools and communities do,” Burgum said.

A testing lab is being set up in Bismarck as a hub for the state's efforts. As for North Dakota students that are traveling overseas, the University System is allowing the schools to decide whether or not to continue with sponsored trips.

The Health Department also launched a self-reporting website for those who have traveled to countries being monitored.

According to the CDC, there are 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 12 states. North Dakota is not one of those 12.