ND AG Stenehjem warns of work from home scams

State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to create fake “work from home” opportunities.

Nimcare Insurance is one of these bogus companies and advertises with a street address in Bismarck.

Stenehjem said businesses like this may ask people to fill out an application, then offer them a variety of jobs.

Those include having victims to pick up merchandise from a shipping company and create new labels. He said, in those cases, victims are asked to ship stolen or counterfeit items, making them accomplices to crimes.

He said they may also do mystery shopper or car wrap scams.

That's when scammers send victims a counterfeit check with instructions on what to buy, but the checks will be fake. The victim would then have to pay the bank back that money.

“Never assume a business website and business address you are unfamiliar with are legitimate or you could become the next scam victim and lose your money,” said Stenehjem.

