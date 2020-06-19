ND 2020 primary election results are official

With five signatures Friday morning, the results of the 2020 North Dakota primary are official.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger, state officials and party representatives certified the results from each county.

More than 157,000 voters participated in this year's historic mail-in only primary.

There are no recounts for statewide, district legislative or judicial elections.

Jaeger said he expects increased mail voting again in November, but anticipates some polling locations will be open for the general election.

Two primary candidates who lost their races, Roland Riemers and Charles Tuttle, sent a letter to Jaeger earlier this week asking that he investigate the election.

Jaeger said he received their letter and forwarded it to the Attorney General.

