Myhre Students Learn to Mush

As the Iditarod continues, students at Jeannette Myhre Elementary School are learning about landforms by following the journey of one special musher.

Bismarck native Kelly Maixner is making his way through Alaska in his eighth Iditarod race.

Maixner is cousins with Library Media Specialist Kendra Clark who is using his trek as an opportunity to teach students.

Clark busted out a sled and some dog booties to show Myhre students what it takes to make it as a musher on the Iditarod trail.

Students took turns pretending to be the musher, dogs and veterinarians at check points along the make-believe classroom trail.

Along the way, students learned about geography.

"They love every part of this and they learn so much about landforms and pace and resting and how fast he's going or slow he's going," Clark says.

Clark says students follow Maixner on the Iditarod website along the way.

As they note his speed and destinations, they simultaneously learn about math and social studies.

Maixner is currently approaching his 12th checkpoint in Ophir, Alaska.