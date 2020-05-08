Music in the air

Friday night was supposed to be the annual Band Night parade in downtown Bismarck.

Bands from across western North Dakota plan on the parade each year, but like so many things, this year's Band Night parade was canceled because of the coronavirus.

But, music instructors at Bismarck's Public Schools didn't want to let the night go without filling the air with some music.

So, they asked their students, grades four through twelve at all Bismarck public schools, to take their instruments to their driveways, and play the same notes at the same time.

This group of Bismarck High School band students decided to play their school song too for the complete Band Night parade experience.