Museum requests removal of Theodore Roosevelt statue

The Museum of Natural History in New York City has requested that the city remove a statue of Theodore Roosevelt that has sat outside of the building since 1940.

The statue depicts Theodore Roosevelt on a horse with a Native American on one side and a black man on the other. People have complained that it places a white man in a superior position to minorities. After a review process they requested its removal.

The museum wanted to highlight that they have no issues with Theodore Roosevelt himself.

“The process the museum board used to make its decision was appropriate. While I don't necessarily agree with it I certainly support it. It's their statue,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

Cramer went on to say that Roosevelt's position in the statue could be justified because he was a president.

Over the last year the museum displayed an exhibit about the statue's history, but say that it is no longer enough. The museum's hall of biodiversity will now be named after Theodore Roosevelt.

A descendant of the former president is a trustee of the museum, he says that the composition of the statue no longer reflects the values and legacy of his ancestor.

