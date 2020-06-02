Murder suspect appears before Morton County judge

A Morton County judge set bond for a 47-year-old man accused of killing a Mandan man.

Mandan Police said 47-year-old Arthur Funk stabbed Keven Stockert outside of his residence Monday morning.

According to police, the two men got in a fight over a car Funk had stolen. When Funk returned the vehicle, police said Stockert punched him multiple times.

In retaliation, Funk told police he stabbed the victim.

Police said Funk was planning on throwing the knife in the river.

Funk is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $100,000.

