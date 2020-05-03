‘Murder hornets’ spotted in United States

Scientists say an invasive and potentially deadly species of hornets has made its way to the United States.

Asian giant hornets have been spotted in the United States. (Source: Washington Invasive Species Council/CNN)

Asian giant hornets, which researchers have nicknamed “murder hornets,” have been spotted in Washington state.

Their venomous sting can kill humans if they are stung multiple times. The hornets are also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

The hornets are more than 2 inches long and have reportedly been attacking beehives in Washington state.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the U.S.

The hornets were first spotted in Washington state in December, and scientists believe they started becoming active again last month.

