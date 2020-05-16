Motorcycle patches and independents 'thunder' through Bis-Man for veteran suicide prevention awareness

Motorcycle clubs from across the state joined forces with local businesses Saturday in the Thunder Run and Operation Zero, an event to raise awareness of veteran suicide prevention.

"Suicide in general is a big issue but suicide with veterans is a huge issue. Especially during this time of seclusion when everyone is social distancing at home. That's when the bad thoughts peoples heads come out," said Chapter B Viet Nam Vets/Legacy Vets MC president, Kyle "Klown" Messer.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, on average 16 veterans commit suicide each day. Saturday's fundraising helps pay for outreach options, including service dogs.