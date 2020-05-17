Motorcycle club honors fallen brothers during Motorcycle Safety Month

May is motorcycle safety month. For members of Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club, it's a time to honor fallen members with a 170 mile ride.

The ride started in 2013, when a member was killed in a crash on his way to work.

"We like to definitely talk about them and honor their memory because they were part of our family, it's like losing a brother or a family member. So, it's always hard and we just want to make sure that their memory stays alive," said Brothers Keepers MC president, Eric "Rebel" Vetter.

They do that with a yearly, one-day 170 mile ride from Bismarck to Washburn and through portions of McLean and Sheridan county.