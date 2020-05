Mother's Day is just around the corner and the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot is trying to make less stress for moms on their special day by extending the celebration.

From Sunday to Friday (May 15), Moms can get into the zoo for free with the purchase of a child's admission, even if your child is an adult.

Zoo hours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The zoo has also welcomed a baby bison over quarantine that was born April 27th.