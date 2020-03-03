Mother of murdered infant gives emotional testimony in second day of trial

The mother of a 12-week-old child that passed away in April 2018 took the stand as a witness to testify against 24-year-old Jose Rivera-Rieffel in his murder trial.

Both parties took the floor for opening statements followed by Jennyfer Lopez, who says when she returned home from work on April 18, she found her 12-week-old baby Sora, having difficulty breathing and turning purple.

An emotional recollection on the stand of her last minutes with her daughter, Sora.

"I sang her a song that I would always sing before I put her down," said Lopez.

Prosecutors drew a pictures of Sora's final days after she suffered trauma that ultimately killed her.

"She sustained multiple skull fractures, contusions across her forehead, severe cerebral edema, subdermal hemorrhage, which meant extensive bleeding and swelling in her brain,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Karlei Neufeld.

Rivera-Rieffel's defense says there are holes in the case.

"There are gaps in the state's case. The state’s case is built on a foundation of suspicion and supposition but not facts," says Kent Morrow, public defender.

One of those being the 911 call, that states the mother was home when Sora stopped breathing.

"My little baby, I wake up, I give her some milk and then I go outside for a couple moments she in the swing and then I come back and she's like the color purple," read the 911 dispatch call.

"I lied. 'Why?' I didn’t want them to take my babies away from me," said Lopez.

Twenty-nine witnesses will take the stand before the case is handed to the jury to decide on a verdict.

Rivera-Rieffel is being charged with murder and child abuse.

His eight day trial will continue the rest of the week and conclude on Wednesday.