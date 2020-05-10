Most Catholic churches in the Bismarck Diocese reopen

Most Catholic churches in the Bismarck Diocese reopened this weekend, a sign that life is slowly returning to normal. However, parishioners are expected to follow social distancing guidelines which include staying at least six feet apart. Every other pew was blocked to encourage social distancing.

One Bismarck woman says she was overwhelmed with emotion to be back at church.

"The church is the safe place, it's the haven and so....I understand why they needed to close or presented that option but at the same time....God is there," said Bismarck resident, Leann Wilson.

Some said while they're happy to be back at church, they're also worried about an outbreak.