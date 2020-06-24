Morton and Cass counties agree to mutual aid

Morton County Commissioners signed an agreement with Cass County Tuesday night to provide support in emergencies.

Morton sent aid in the last few weeks to Cass County without an agreement, but they're signing one to lay the groundwork for future cooperation and reimbursement.

“There's a discussion out there to get this done with all of the counties so we don't have to do this every time something comes up, we just have a universal one that will work amongst everybody. So we have it in place in case something happens and mutual aid and we can go from there,” said Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, Morton.

Morton was able to send help before now because of county and state emergency declarations.

