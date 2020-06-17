Morton Mandan Public Library is planning to re-open to the public July 6

The Morton Mandan Public Library plans to reopen to the public July 6.

The re-entry plan is happening in five phases.

The plan starts out with very limited access to the library, then gradually specific restrictions are lifted.

Curbside book pick-up and drop off are a part of phase one of the Morton Mandan Public Library reentry plan.

Phase two allows for appointments for things like filing for unemployment and processing documents that require notaries.

Morton Mandan Public Library Director Jackie Hawes said, "Phase three, which will be the next phase that we're hoping to start on July the 6, is going to be, basically we're open to the public we'll have limited hours and then of course those strict guidelines we'll need to follow."

Those guidelines include reducing capacity to 10 patrons at a time, requiring everyone to wear masks, and quarantining returns for around three days before putting them back on the shelf.

"We're just anxious to welcome everyone back, we're looking forward to seeing our patrons that come in, those smiling faces, and then just be able to welcome them back," said Hawes.

Hawes said she hopes the library returns to normal in the final phase.

Hawes hopes to have all guidelines approved and finalized by the Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees at the June 22 board meeting.

