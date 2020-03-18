Morton County declares public health emergency; access to offices limited

The Morton County Commission has declared a Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19.

The Morton County Courthouse, Highway Department and Law Enforcement are limiting access to the public, effective immediately. These facilities are open for business, but the buildings will be locked and visitors will be let in by appointment only.

People should call ahead and try to complete their business via phone.

Morton County employees will still report to work unless alternate arrangements have been made with department leaders.

For a list of all departments and contact information, please go to www.mortonnd.org/departments.