The Morton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating Christal Peterson (also goes by Christal Goss). She was last seen in the Bismarck-Mandan area on June 11.

Peterson is a 31-year-old, white female, 5'4", 140 LBS, with blond hair, and blue/green eyes.

If you have any information concerning Christal Peterson, please call the Morton County Sheriff's Office at 701-667-3330 or local law enforcement.