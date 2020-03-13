Morton County Commission votes to increase the sales tax bonds for the Morton Mandan Law Enforcement center

The Morton County Commission voted last night to increase the sales tax bonds used for the Morton Mandan Law Enforcement center.

Morton County Commissioners thought they'd raised enough money for the project but complications made it more expensive.

"When they actually sold the bonds it was a little more than three million, it came out to be. So we had to adjust it for that, and the project as you are all aware had some findings that were not planned for, so we bumped up to three point two million so hopefully that covers it all," said Dawn Rhone, auditor.

The Morton County Sheriff asked for the additional money in August of last year to help pay for the issues, and now the paperwork is in order to begin paying the money back.

"I believe we call it just a bit of housekeeping as we approach the end of this, what turned out to be quite a project," said Bruce Strinden, commissioner.

Construction started in June of 2019 on the renovations. The cost will be paid out of the half cent sales tax the community voted for in 2014.

