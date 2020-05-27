Morton Commissioners call for a potential 10% budget cut

Morton County Commissioners are setting out the first round of guidance for the 2021 budget.

The initial direction to county departments is a 10 percent cut across the board.

"We have to for guidance sake put a number out there, but also understand that this isn't a one size fits all," said Cody Schulz, commissioner.

Schulz adds that smaller departments can reduce by less than that, but it's a starting number.

"Maybe more this year than any other since I've been here we really need to look at everything we can to try and hold down our expenses, because our revenue is going to be affected," said Bruce Strinden, commissioner.

They are also recommending a one and a half percent raise for county staff.

"I'd very much like to do an increase for the staff that's worked so hard, and again the only way to really do that with the decreased revenue is if we cut operational expenses and reinvest that in our people rather than other things we're doing," said Schulz.

The raise is also not set in stone, but commissioners say the direction will help the county set their budgets for the coming year.

At the meeting county auditor Dawn Rhone also reported that more than 7,500 ballots have already been mailed out.

