More than 30 ships storing crude oil lay idle off California coast

With oil prices so low and not much room left to store what we haven't been using, more than 30 ships carrying more than 20 million barrels of Saudi crude oil are sitting idle off California.

Tanker traffickers say that's the most they've ever had floating off of the west coast at one time.

That oil wasn't put on a ship this week to get here, so that oil's been on the way and some of it now is being turned into storage, so it's all part of the process,” says ND Petroleum Council President Ron Ness.

Ness says the combination of low demand and full storage capacities means that oil will need to remain on those ships until it's needed.

