More teacher parades planned for Wednesday

Teachers are missing their students and so they came up with a solution on how to say hello in person. A couple local schools are having car parades just for you!

The staff at Longfellow Elementary want their students to meet them outside on their driveways and sidewalks around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The car parade with make its way around each neighborhood so the teachers can hoot and holler and see their students.

Surrey School Elementary teachers are also planning a teacher drive by tomorrow with a police escort. They will drive all through the city of Surrey beginning at 1 p.m.

These parades are the perfect ways to see your teacher from a safe distance. You can check with your local school district to learn more about car parades in your area.