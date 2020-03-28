More information from Trinity Health on quarantining of 40 staff members

Trinity Health says the quarantining of 40 staff members this past week due to exposure to a patient with COVID-19 will not impact the quality of care to its patients.

Trinity revealed on Friday that 40 employees had entered a 14-day quarantine after a patient who had transferred from another care facility began showing symptoms, and tested positive.

Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan released a statement to Your News Leader indicating that the provider remains fully staffed, and they reduced activities in some departments to better support others with staff and supplies.

Here is the full statement from Schwan:

“Staff who had contact with the patient, who began showing symptoms of COVID-19 after hospitalization, were quickly identified, assessed and instructed to self-quarantine. This is a best-practice that all hospitals should try to follow. It does not signal a breakdown in process - quite the opposite, it is the prudent thing to do.

“Our system provides for adequate staffing and we continue to operate fully staffed now. Trinity Health maintains its ability to respond to the needs of our patients by making adjustments and leveraging outstanding team work within the organization and with community partners. We have strategically reduced activities in some departments to better support others with staff and supplies. As such, despite some staff being under quarantine right now, our patients continue to receive high-quality care. Still, we look forward to their return to work soon.

“Trinity Health has a culture of coming together as a team make more possible, clearly this situation demonstrates that reality.”

Trinity said as of Friday it had treated three patients so far for COVID-19, and one has already been released.

The healthcare provider also put in place increased entry restrictions on all of its care facilities, which will go into effect Mon., March 30.

Those who need to enter will go through a screening process.